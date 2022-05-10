Jade Thirlwall fought back tears talking about Little Mix's hiatus.

The 29-year-old singer - who completes with girlband along with remaining band mates Perrie Edwards and Leigh Anne Pinnock - tried not to cry as she said “thank you” to their fans for their support and love since their victorious season on the ‘X Factor’ ten years ago.

After being asked on the BBC One's ‘The One Show’ by presenter Alex Jones: “What would you like to say to your fans at this moment before you disappear, at least for a little while?,” Jade responded by saying: “I think just thank you more than anything.”

She continued: “Thank you for your support over the last 10 years, thanks for keeping us around for this long, we’re honestly so unbelievably grateful for all of the support we’ve had and we’ve really felt that on this tour and we will feel it at the last show. That’s going to be special.

“We still pinch ourselves even now that we’ve got to this point in our career, so it’s all good.”

Alex - picking up on her emotional state - quipped: “Oh, I could hear your little voice get stuck in your throat there,” which prompted the girls to laugh.

Jade - who will perform with her ‘Sweet Melody’ band mates at the 02 Arena in London on Thursday (12.05.22) before officially taking their break -added that “no matter what we do going forwards, we’ve got each other to support each other through that”.

“This is all we’ve known. Our whole adult lives, we’ve been in this group together, supporting each other, and that’s not going to change once we start doing our own thing in the future.”’

The band - which were put together by at the 'Bootcamp' stage of the now-axed ITV talent show - originally started a foursome and remained one until Jesy Nelson left in December 2020, citing concerns for her mental health. In 2021, she forayed into a solo career with a collaboration with Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs and Nicki Minaj with her debut single 'Boyz'.