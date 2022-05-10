Deborah James “cannot thank people enough” for helping her raise more than £1.75 million for cancer research.

The ‘You, Me and the Big C’ podcast host - who has terminal bowel cancer after being diagnosed in 2016 - was overwhelmed when her £250,000 fundraising goal for her Bowel Babe Fund on was exceeded after she revealed that she didn’t know “how long I’ve left”.

In an interview due to be broadcast on Wednesday, the 41-year-old journalist told BBC Breakfast: ““I had a figure in my mind of about a quarter of a million, because I thought that would be enough to fund a good couple of projects across the charities that I wanted to fund.

“But in 24 hours to do a million, I’m like absolutely mind blown and I just cannot thank people enough for their generosity. It just means so much to me. It makes me feel utterly loved.”

The tragic update comes after a December note to fans on Instagram that read: “I’m fully aware I shouldn’t be alive to write this today.”

However, the latest note - included on the JustGiving page - was less celebratory as it she shared she was talking her ordeal “one day at a time”.

Deborah said: “Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise.

Everybody around me has been working crazy hard these past few weeks to get everything in place. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing at every possible moment!”