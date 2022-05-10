Elon Musk says he would “reverse” the current Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old billionaire - who is currently going through a bid to buy the microblogging app for $44 billion - thinks that the decision to remove his posting privileges was “not correct” despite using the platform to incite violence, most notably the Capitol Building during the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Elon told a video conference hosted by the Financial Times on Tuesday (10.05.22): “I would reverse the permanent ban.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

The SpaceX pioneer labelled the choice as “morally bad” and “foolish”.

Elon told the crowd: “I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

The 75-year-old former commander-in-chief has previously vowed that he would not return to Twitter, even if he was permitted and instead prefers to post to the Truth Social, an alternative site he established.

The twice impeached former president told Fox News: “I am going to be staying on Truth

However, if he was allowed to come back the more popular - as Twitter boasts more than 217 million active users to Truth’s 513, 000 - it could possibly greenlit any planned run Donald has for running for the White House for a second time in 2024 or give him a bigger voice in selecting a candidate for the Republican Party in the primaries.

In April, experts warned that there was “a strong case” Donald’s return to Twitter might have the opposite effect.

Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America said: ““There’s a strong case that having Trump back on Twitter would help Democrats win votes by forcing Republicans off-message, reminding swing voters how much they disliked the former president, and driving up progressive turnout.”