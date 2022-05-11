Hilary Duff says the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot was shelved because the creators got “spooked” at her vision for the show.

The ‘How I Met Your Father’ star believes there was too much of a difference in opinion between Hilary and the network about what the adult Lizzie - the character she played from 2001 to 2003 - might be up to.

About the canned Disney Plus show, the 34-year-old actress told Women’s Health: “She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things. She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”

Hilary admitted that she has a love of “playing that relatable girl” because it’s close to who she was.

She told the magazine: “It would be dumb of me to not know that I have a sweet spot playing that relatable girl. I am that girl.”

Despite this, the ‘A Cinderella Story’ star admitted to wanting to “try” to change her reputation as teen star.

Hilary said: “It was a conscious choice not to be angsty and try to shift people’s opinions on who I am. That doesn’t mean I didn’t want to try!”

The news of the revamp no longer going ahead was broken in December 2020, just a year after it was announced and would include original cast members such as Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas set to resume their roles.

The scars left by the ordeal almost lead to the former ‘Younger’ star not taking the lead role in the Hulu reimagining of the hit 00s sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ as she had “been down the reboot kind of lane and tried”.

Previously, Hilary - who has 10-year-old son Luca with her ex Mike Comrie and three-year-old daughter Banks and 13-month-old daughter Mae with her husband Matthew Koma -said: “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t do that. ‘I’ve been down the reboot kind of lane, and tried. And I don’t think I can hold up to that.’ And they’re like, ‘No, it’s not like a reboot in that sense.'”