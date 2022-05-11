James Cromwell super glued himself to the counter of branch of Starbucks.

The ‘Succession’ star rallied against the popular caffeine pick-up spot’s policy of charging more for vegan, plant-based and more “sustainable products” as a part of a collective action to fight the climate crisis and protect animal welfare in a New York City outlet.

According to a livestream on PETA’s Facebook page on Tuesday (10.05.22), the 82-year-old honorary director of the animal rights charity read from a pre-prepared statement in: "When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer? Starbucks claims that it wants to be more sustainable, but it discourages customers from choosing sustainable products. The company claims to be committed to inclusion and diversity, but it still discriminates against those who can't have dairy."

The ‘Babe’ star demanded the coffee chain “stop this practice” immediately for the good of the world.

James said: "Stop this practice of charging customers more for something that should be available for everybody that saves the planet, that does not harm animals and will make a difference."

He concluded: "Save the planet, save the cows. End the vegan upcharge now."

Later in the footage, cops were seen arriving at the store to get the protestors to vacate the premises. However, James and other person - who stuck himself to the cash register - remained. Following this, they both used special lotion to free themselves and left the store.

James has gained traction for his activism before. In 2015, he was arrested for being a part of a group of protestors chained to a wall using one bike lock in opposition to a power plant being constructed in New York state. In 2017, he served three days in prison for refusing to pay the fine handed down to him for his ‘disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice’.

In regards to the incident, he said via statement: "Anyone with a sense of outrage is compelled to resist. Any law that facilitates and justifies such a crime by stifling dissent is unjust. History will vindicate our struggle and excoriate the perpetrators. That is, if there is a history."