Second Stage Theatre has condemned the leaked nude footage of Jesse Williams.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor appears full frontal in his Broadway show 'Take Me Out' - which is currently running at the venue - and an illegal recording of the scene has been shared online, despite theatre-goers being required to lock their phones to prevent photos or videos being taken of the intimate performance.

In a statement on Twitter, Second Stage said: "Second Stage Theater has worked to ensure the privacy of the ‘Take Me Out’ company by creating a phone-free space with locked phone cases at all performances.

“We are appalled that this policy has been violated and unauthorised footage of our acting company has been posted.

"t is deeply unfortunately that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and, most importantly, the cast in this matter.

"Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences.”

The venue described the incident as "a gross and unacceptable violation of trust", and revealed they are taking steps to not only remove the videos and photos, but also "enforce the policy".

They added: "Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community.

“We are actively pursing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images.

"Second Stage is also adding additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy.”

Meanwhile, Jesse recently opened up on being nude on stage, and insisted it wasn't "a big deal".

He said: "Everybody makes such a big deal. It's a body. Once you see it you realise it's, whatever."

And he revealed his reaction to former 'Grey's Anatomy' co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen coming to watch the show.

He added: "I wasn’t nervous for them to see me. I didn’t know Ellen or Debbie were coming and I’ve learned in my first few weeks with production that I don’t want to know.”