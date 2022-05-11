Jana Kramer wrote a letter to herself from her ex-husband.

The 38-year-old singer married former footballer Mike Caussin but called it quits in 2021 after he was allegedly unfaithful with several different women and wrote an letter to herself in his voice so she could get the apology she "wanted."

She said: "I realized that for a year I was holding on to waiting for an apology and I realized that I'm never going to get it the way that I want it, [with] the words that I want spoken. My therapist, she made me write this letter from him. It was from me and that was in a way ... even though it wasn't his words, it's what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful."

The 'Beautiful Lies' singer - who has Jolie, six, and son Jace, three with Mike and was previously also married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 until 2011 - went on to explain that Mike "doesn't care" anymore and that "forgiveness" was for herself.

Speaking on the 'It Sure is a Beautiful Day' podcast, she added: "I remember just going like, 'I don't want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. ' He doesn't care anymore. Why am I putting so much in? Forgiveness isn't for the other person, it is for me so that I don't have to be shackled down by the past."

Back in April 2022,Jana revealed that the pair had officially divorced and that while she still "believed" in marriage, it was "time" for the pair to go their separate ways.

She wrote: "It's time. Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."