Elizabeth Holmes "didn't watch" 'The Dropout', according to Amanda Seyfried.

The 36-year-old actress stars as the disgraced Theranos founder - who back in January was convicted of criminal fraud after knowingly lying to investors and is currently awaiting sentencing - and was told that the real-life Elizabeth did not want anything to do with the acclaimed series.

Amanda said: "I’m not being told much because she’s smart... but... I was told she wasn’t gonna watch it, that it was bad news, and that she didn’t want any part of it. I don’t know if it’s totally true. Who knows? I’m a little skeptical of any information that comes my way."

In terms of playing the character - who in real life was known for her dressed-down style and signature deep voice - Amanda admitted she could understand why the once-billionaire businesswoman "didn't want to waste time on her looks.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "I get it, [Holmes didn’t] want to waste time on how she looks.

"There’s a certain appreciation or acceptance of how she looks. She accepts it and enhances it slightly and then goes about her day. I don’t love wearing a lot of makeup [either]!"

Amanda - who started her career playing Karen Smith in the cult comedy classic 'Mean Girls' back in 2004 before going on to further success with roles in 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Dear John' - went on to describe her fame as "weird" but noted that she has had the "healthiest trajectory" with it.

She added: "Fame is weird...I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike."

Amanda - who is married to 'The Newsroom' star Thomas Sadoski and has children Nina, five and Thomas, twenty months, with him - explained that she has "priorities" in life and is no longer "afraid" of fame.

She said: "I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means that I’m getting to do what I love. I’m actually not afraid of it now!"