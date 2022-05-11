Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Microsoft founder revealed he is "experiencing mild symptoms" of the coronavirus, while the 66-year-old billionaire noted his gratitude for having had his vaccinations and booster jab.

On Tuesday (10.05.22), he tweeted: "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."

Gates noted he was going to meet with The Gates Foundation virtually to "thank them for their hard work".

He continued: "The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work.

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again."

Meanwhile, the business magnate - who was married to ex-wife Melinda French Gates from 1994 until 2021 and has Jennifer, 25, Rory, 22 and 19-year-old Phoebe with her - recently insisted he would marry her "all over again".

He said: "Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.

"But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else.

"Yes. I’m talking about, would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage."

However, the Microsoft founder - who is thought to have been left with an estimated net worth of $128.1 billion after Melinda received $76 billion as part of the divorce settlement - went on explain that the pair are "very lucky" individuals in that they are not bound by financial limits and he remains "extremely happy".

He added: "I mean, we’re very lucky people. I feel sorry for when people have super limited resources under any circumstance. And that’s not our situation.

"We can be reasonably generous to the kids, but the vast majority of the money will go to philanthropy."