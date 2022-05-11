President Biden has teamed up with 20 broadband providers to provide subsidised Internet access.

The 79-year-old democrat and his team - the Biden administration - are set to work with cell phone provides AT T and Verizon and a host of other Internet companies to provide "high speed" online access for low-income Americans.

President Biden said: We saw during the pandemic how essential high-speed internet really is. High-speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity."

Meanwhile, his vice president explained that access to the Internet in the modern age is an "essential factor" when it comes to achieving success.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement: "In the 21st century, access to the internet is essential for success. Every person in our nation, no matter how much they earn, should be able to afford high-speed internet and a high-speed internet plan."

A letter released by the White House explained that "lowering prices" is the "top priority" for the Biden-Harris Association and that focus will be placed upon a large percentage of those from "urban, suburban, and rural areas."

It read: "Lowering prices—including the cost of high-speed internet service—is President Biden’s top priority. Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris are announcing that they have secured private sector commitments that will lower high-speed internet costs for millions of American families.

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the President and Vice President worked with Democrats and Republicans to create the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which allows tens of millions of American households to reduce their internet service costs by up to $30/month (or $75/month on Tribal lands). To ensure the most efficient use of those public dollars and to deliver maximum cost savings to families, the Biden-Harris Administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers—covering more than 80% of the U.S. population across urban, suburban, and rural areas."