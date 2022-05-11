‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kevin McKidd wants Sandra Oh to return to the series.

The 48-year-old actor - who’s played Dr. Owen Hunt on ABC’s medical drama since 2008 - admitted he’s always “needling” her to reprise her role as Dr. Christina Yang, even for just one episode.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine during ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 400th Episode Celebration, he said: "I would love — and I always say it — I would love Sandra Oh to come back.

"I don't think she will. She keeps saying she won't. Every time I see her, I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one.' Maybe one day she'll say yes. I'm always working on her."

Kevin isn't giving up hope, but hailed her drive as an "artist".

He added: "I think there's a way to get her to do one more. She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on.

"So, it's not because of any bad feeling, it's just she's moved on. We're also really good friends. So Sandra, I'm coming for you."

The ‘Killing Eve’ star's character Christina was married to McKidd’s alter ego for the first 10 seasons, from 2005 to 2013.

Her portrayal in the medical drama earned the 50-year-old actress her first Golden Globe Award, alongside five Emmy Award nods.

But despite fans hoping she will reprise the role and make an epic return, Oh previously rubbished rumours and insisted she had “moved on".

She explained: "It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go.

"I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.

"I love it, though. And this is also why I really appreciate the show… that I still get asked this."