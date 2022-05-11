Facebook is removing some of its location-tracking features.

The Meta-owned social media giant - which enabled users to share location and "check in" to various venues back in 2010 - is now getting rid of some of those features but will continue to track location history and background of users.

In a statement obtained by 9to5Mac, Facebook said: "Because you’ve previously used Nearby Friends, Weather alerts, Location History or Background Location, we’re letting you know that these products and features will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them. Facebook will otherwise continue collecting location information for other experiences as described in our Data Policy."

No new update of the app will be needed in order to facilitate these changes and the features will be removed automatically, with some users reportedly receiving a notification in the Facebook app for iOS and Android about the end of Nearby Friends, which allowed users to share their live location with a friend via private message, and the comapny explained how users can access their information prior to the removal.

Another statement from Meta read: "While we’re deprecating some location-based features on Facebook due to low usage, people can still use Location Services to manage how their location information is collected and used. If you want to view or delete your existing Location History, you can access your information and download your information before Aug 1, 2022. After this date, if you do nothing, your existing Location History information will be automatically deleted."