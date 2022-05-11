Hilary Duff is "proud" of her body after giving birth to three children.

The 34-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager playing the title role in Disney sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' - is now married to Matthew Koma and has daughters Banks, three and Mae, ten months with him as well as Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and she is "at peace" with the changes her body has been through over the years.

Posing nude on the cover of Women's Health magazine, she said: "I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.

"I think at 34, I’ve just gained a lot of respect for my body. It’s taken me all the places I need to go, it’s helped me build a beautiful family.”

However, the 'How I Met Your Father' star went on to remind fans that a make-up artist had been working on her in preparation for the shoot and and was placed in the "most flattering position", but claimed that she wants to "work on the inside" when it comes to beauty.

She told the publication: "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position...

"We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s***. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.."

Meanwhile, Hilary reflected on when she found herself at peace with her body.

She pondered: "Perhaps after having Banks. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”