Blake Lively has "never had a stylist."

The 34-year-old actress - who has graced the cover of Vogue several times over the course of her career and most recently wore a strapless copper Versace gown to the Met Gala 2021 - admitted that despite her status in fashion, has never worked with a stylist.

She said: "I don’t work with a stylist, I never have!"

The former 'Gossip Girl' actress went on to explain that she prefers to get "involved" in the creation of the dress when a look is taking shape and explained the inspiration behind her Met Gala outfit.

She told Vogue: "“I get very involved in the design of the dress—I don’t know if it’s because I’m a Virgo, or if I need a life. Instead of looking at Gilded Age fashion, I wanted to look at architecture. New York has been a critical part of who I am… so I thought, I would love to arrive in a copper dress and have it patina as I ascend the red carpet. Instead of me performing, I wanted the dress to perform."

Explaining her dress at the prestigious event, Blake said: I've patinated. This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic, iconic buildings. This is detailing from the Empire State Building, some of the draping from the Statue of Liberty...(and) the constellation from Grand Central Station. I thought a neat perspective on the theme would be looking at the city that I love so much and the architecture, rather than just the fashion."