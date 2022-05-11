Vera Wang has been honoured as a Barbie doll.

The 72-year-old fashion legend - who is known for her pioneering design of wedding dresses - has been immortalised by the Mattel company as their flagship doll takes on her likeness for a limited edition release.

Alongside a series of photos of the doll posing in an all-black outfit, Vera wrote on Instagram: "THANK YOU MATTEL. This is such an insane honor, and I am so proud to be a part of this TRIBUTE series of women I so admire!" (sic)

The Vera doll has been created alongside Barbie's Tribute line, which has also seen legendary actress Lucille Ball and Queen Elizabeth II immortalised as the world's most famous fashion doll.

In a post, the Mattel company said: "Born to Chinese immigrants, Vera Wang's talent and work ethic quickly saw her gain experience alongside the biggest names in fashion, before establishing her own bridalwear boutique. Now at the head of a fashion and lifestyle empire, Wang has cemented her place as a beacon of creativity, with a lasting impact on fashion for generations to come."

The doll's look is inspired by a range from Vera's 2017 collection and retails at $40, with a limit of five per customer.

A description on the Barbie website read: "The Barbie Tribute Collection celebrates visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture. Inspired by a look from her 2017 ready-to-wear collection, Vera Wang Barbie Doll wears a monochromatic ensemble featuring a black romper under a chiffon dress with attached puff sleeves, a front slit, and the word LOVE featured at the hem. A peplum belt with a zipper detail, black socks, and platform heels with sculpted buckle details complete her look."