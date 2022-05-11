Monaleo takes baths to aid her depression.

The 21-year-oldr rapper - whose real name is Leondra Roshawn Gay - opened up about her struggle with mental health, and revealed she has a different "self-care" method for each, which always includes something citrus.

She said: "If [I'd stopped second-guessing myself sooner,] I would have felt a lot more confident in who I am. Confidence conquers anxiety.

I have a different routine for anxiety and I have a different routine for depression. If I go to sleep feeling anxious about something, I wake up and all those emotions come flooding back in like nothing ever happened.

So what I'll do is go outside for some sun therapy on my back porch, because they say sunlight helps reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. I also like to clean my whole house with citrus-scented things. I spray my cabinets with this lemon spray, then wipe them down with the lemon Lysol wipes."

The 'Suck It Up' hitmaker - who shot to fame when her debut single 'Beating Down Your Block' went viral on TikTok in 2021 - explained that "baths with orange peel" or coloured pink with "sparkly bath bombs" are the key to helping her when she struggles mentally.

She told Allure: "I light lemon candles or orange candles, I drink lemon tea, I take a bath with orange peels. It's like a breath of fresh air. If I'm feeling depressed, I will surround myself with things that I love the most. I love the color pink so I take a bath with a pink sparkly bath bomb.