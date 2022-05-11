'Gotham Knights' will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Warner Bros. has announced that the long-awaited 'Batman' game will only launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 25, as they focus on the next-gen consoles to give gamers "the best possible gameplay experience".

The game was set to be released in 2021, but the studio confirmed they would be taking "more time" to make it even better for fans.

In a statement in March last year, the company said: "'Gotham Knights' will now launch worldwide in 2022.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.

"Thank you for amazing fans for your tremendous support of 'Gotham Knights'. We look forward to showcasing more for the game in the coming months."

Only last month did the game - which is an original story from the studio behind 'Batman: Arkham Origins' - get an official release date of October 25.

Players can choose to play Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin or Red Hood.