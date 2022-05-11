EA has confirmed it will end its partnership with FIFA after more than two decades.

The gaming giant has announced that its current licensing deal with FIFA for the official football game series will be no more following the release of 'FIFA 23'.

Electronic Arts are swapping the title of FIFA to EA Sports FC, having hinted at the change last year.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for EA Sports FC.

Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also stay the same, with more on the way.

Fans will get more information about EA Sports FC in June 2023.

EA said: "We exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football.”

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters added: “EA Sports is a long-term and valued partner of the Premier League, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA Sports FC.”

FIFA has also announced that it will continue releasing football simulation games.

A statement read: “FIFA is currently engaging with leading game publishers, media companies and investors in regard to the development of a major new FIFA simulation football game title for 2024."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

FIFA added that “a number of new non-simulation games are already under production and will launch during the third quarter of this year."

Up first is a “tailored gaming experience” for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

They added: “Following this initial unveiling, FIFA will launch further games and virtual experiences around this year’s FIFA World Cup. Additional projects are also under discussion with publishers ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.”