Nicola Peltz Beckham has given fans a closer look at her wedding ring and new engagement ring.

The 27-year-old star married Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in a star-studded wedding last month and she's now taken to Instagram to show off her huge rocks in a series of selfies.

In a post simply captioned 'the ring', Nicola shows off her emerald cut diamond eternity wedding brand, as well as her new engagement ring which features a huge oval-cut diamond.

Brooklyn, 23, proposed to the 'Bates Motel' actress in July 2020, initially popping the question with a stunning but more subtle ring.

The loved up couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nicola's family's sprawling Palm Beach estate.

At the reception, David "shed a tear" during an emotional speech about his son and his new wife, also recalling a special time during the first few moments of his life, leaving everyone misty eyed.

A source previously said: 'David's speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

"He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

"David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech."

David also gifted the pair an electric Jaguar car as a wedding present.

The stunning baby blue car was specially commissioned by Beckham, whilst the inside is adorned with light cream.

On the technical side, there are uprated brakes, suspension and steering.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola recently announced they will be going via “Mr. and Mrs Peltz Beckman”.

The photographer and his wife updated their display names on Instagram to reflect the changes.