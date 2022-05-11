Chrishell Stause is attracted to "masculine energy" and "does not care about the physical form".

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who hasn't defined her own sexuality - has responded after fans she described as "worried and confused" asked about her new relationship with non-binary singer G-Flip.

In a lengthy video on Instagram, she said: "I don’t know what that [my future] will end up looking like, but I do feel I will attribute the fact that I have so many more options and things in my future.

"I know that some of you won’t agree with this or understand this, but for me, it is about the person, it is about their heart.

"Yes, there’s that part of you of what you’re attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is."

While the 40-year-old luxury real estate agent noted that she and G-Flip are in a different stage of their lives, there is already a "deep connection".

She explained: "With G, I wish we were in the same stage of our lives. That doesn't diminish the deep connection we have made. And the way they have opened my eyes to what it could look like.

"I don't know what it would look like, but i'll attribute the fact I have so many more options."

She also reflected on the end of her romance with Jason Oppenheim and insisted the breakup "doesn't disminish" their love for either other.

She added: "I feel like Jason and I, we genuinely want the best for each other. I know he didn’t have someone to speak about that he’s dating, but that doesn’t mean his not living his best life."

Alongside the video, Chrishell explained that she was aiming to help those "open to learning".

She wrote: "For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two are often confused.

"There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding."