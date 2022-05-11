Liam Gallagher's daughter has confirmed her romance with Liverpool footballer Nathaniel Phillips.

Molly Moorish Gallagher took to Instagram to congratulate the centre-back after he won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth - who he has been on loan at this season from the Reds – and she posted a picture with the defender.

The 24-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "Big fan of your work @nathaniel_phillips"

Nathaniel, 25, replied: "Love you."

Molly's mother Lisa Moorish commented: “He's alright our Nat."

It comes as Liam's favourite team Manchester City are currently embroiled in a tense race for the Premier League title against Nathaniel's parent club Liverpool.

At the time of writing, both sides are locked on 86 points, but City have a game in hand over their rivals with three to play, while Liverpool only have two matches remaining.

Molly's comments come after she was romantically linked to Nathaniel last year.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Molly and Nat have been growing close for a while.

"Their budding relationship is common knowledge among their friends and their families.

"Although they have kept their romance quiet they appear to be getting on really well.

"Everyone around them thinks they make a nice couple. Molly is clearly smitten. It's early days yet but they seem very much in the honeymoon period."

Liam was estranged from his daughter for a number of years but they reunited in 2018 and have remained close ever since, with Molly going to her dad for "boy advice".

Speaking previously, she said: "I go to him for boy advice. He'll be like, 'Stay away from that one.' I'm actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life's been. I wouldn't be who I am now if ... it's all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I'm happy to have him."

Liam has previously admitted he "regrets" not seeing his daughter Molly until she had grown up.