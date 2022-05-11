Jennifer Lopez is working on a limited series of ‘Rodgers Hammerstein’s Cinderella’.

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker is working with her production company Nuyorican Productions, Concord Originals and with Skydance Television to bring the 1957 musical to television screens alongside Rachel Shukert, the creator of Netflix's ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ as who will adapt the source material and act as showrunner.

The production is the first to come from an arrangement between the three production houses to create original content based on Concord’s back catalogue of musicals.

Bill Bost, the president of Skydance said in a statement: “The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever. This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord and The Rodgers Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen.”

The show - that originally starred Julie Andrews in the title role in the 50s - was the only work Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II created together exclusively for television and raked in an audience of roughly 100 million people. Since then, the classic fairytale musical has been revived on-stage and screen, most notably with the 1997 movie starring Whitney Houston and Brandy Norwood.

Concord have praised the creative partner’s abilities to be able to “expand upon this story in a creative way”.

Sophia Dilley, senior vice-president of development and production said: “Rodgers Hammerstein elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage throughout its many beloved, award-winning iterations over the years. Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation, and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way.”