Rebel Wilson is “happily in a relationship”.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared she how she managed to her new - and unnamed - partner after dipping her toe in the world of dating apps through a mutual friend who thought they "would hit it off".

The 42-year-old actress told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried on Wednesday (11.05.22): "I am now happily in a relationship… I met them at a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off -- and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps."

The ‘How to Be Single’ star gushed about the process to get there, which included “dating 50 people in on year” for practice.

Rebel explained: "I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, ‘Oh, no. I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing and I don’t think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew -- just me and my close friends."

In 2019, Rebel labelled the process the “Year of Love” and did not allow herself to say “no” to people.

She said: "I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people… For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."

The following year, she switched to the “Year of Health” and dropped almost 80 lbs and broke up with the man she was dating, Jacob Busch, the heir of the Anheuser-Busch estate, just four months after they went public on Instagram.