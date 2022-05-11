Bryce Dallas Howard says she and Chris Pratt “sneakily stole” some kisses while filming the new Jurassic movie.

The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ co-stars added a little bit of spice to their character’s dynamic with an unscripted kiss in the new movie, out June 10.

The 41-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "Dominion was the only time that there's actually been a kiss written into the movie. The last two we sneakily stole ... because it's okay to have a little romance in a Jurassic movie!

Her 42-year-old co-star confirmed the news, saying: "It's true. The need for the will-they-won't-they sexual chemistry does not fall on us in this film. It's Laura [Dern] and Samn [Neill]."

Their love for each other did not stop there, with Bryce - who has been married to Seth Gabel for more than 21 years and has 15-year-old son Theo and 10-year-old daughter Beatrice with - confessing that she is very “compatible” with Chris professionally.

She said: "Chris is someone who I respect and admire and who I have a blast with, and we're just very compatible. Getting to have a friend like [that] in my life is absolutely amazing. And that doesn't go away, which is good."

Chris - who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is currently expecting their second child after she gave birth to their daughter Lyla in August 2020 and has nine-year-old son Jack with his ex Anna Faris - responded: "Bryce is actually the secret weapon. If you're making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it. And you'll be better in the end 'cause she was involved."