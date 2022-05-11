Naomi Judd’s memorial service will be televised to honour her “immense impact”

The country legend - who passed away, aged 76, last month after an extended struggle with her mental health - and her career will be marked with a ad-free broadcast on CMT with help from her widower Larry Strickland and her two adult daughters, the actress Ashley Judd and the country singer Wynonna Judd at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at 6 pm ET.

Producers from the network said: "We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music.”

They added: "This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music."

Wynonna and Ashley shared how they were “shattered” by their 'Flies on the Butter' hitmaker mother’s death in a statement sharing the news.

They said: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

Last weekend, the pair shared Mother’s Day messages for their late mother.

On a image of her, Ashley and the Grammy winner posted to Instagram, the 57-year-old musician wrote: I miss her."

In a newspaper essay, the 54-year-old activist said: "My mama was an extraordinary parent under duress. She showed my sister and me the power of having a voice and using it, and there has been no greater lesson."