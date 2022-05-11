Tyler Perry says ‘Sister Act 3’ is about Whoopi Goldberg “more than anything”.

The 52-year-old screenwriter wanted the third installment of the beloved movie franchise - about Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer forced into a nunnery for her own protection, assuming the alter ego of Sister Mary Clarence - to reflect the “experience” of the 66-year-old funny lady’s charisma on-screen in the 30-year-old trilogy.

Tyler told Entertainment Tonight: "It's more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of them. I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life."

The ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ director wants the movie - which follows after the 1992 movie ‘Sister Act’ and its sequel ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’ - to “honour” what has come before him in the series.

Tyler said: "And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Deloris and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I'm pretty excited about the script. It's going to be really, really phenomenal."

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star enthused that they were “pretty far down the line” with the pre-production stages of the movie.

Tyler said: "We are pretty far down the line, and in the script and in the production of it so it's -- I'm really excited for it.”

Tyler first expressed an interest in a third ‘Sister Act’ movie during a 2018 joint appearance with Whoopi on Andy Cohen’s ‘What What Happens Live!’ when he suggested that she join forces with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

He said: “The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen.”