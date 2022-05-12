Charlie Puth is mourning the loss of his dog.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal his pet pooch Brady, a King Charles Cavalier, has sadly passed away aged 15, but he has vowed to see his canine "again someday".

Charlie shared a picture of himself standing in a pool while gazing at his four-legged friend standing on the side, and he added the caption: "Brady the King Charles Cavalier moved on to puppy heaven last night after spending an amazing 15 years here on earth! And although he physically won’t be here anymore, his tiny spirit lingers on and I can’t wait to catch glimpses of that. I shall see you again someday tiny dog. (sic)"

The 'See You Again' hitmaker's mother Debra commented: "Pink paws original doglet. Brady Oliver Otto Puth special Cavalier (sic)"

Charlie previously told how he took Brady on his first-ever date to help with his nerves, and he was delighted with his decision when he found out his love interest also happened to have a King Charles Cavalier.

Speaking in 2015, he said: "My first date ever, I was kind of nervous so I was like, 'I'm going to bring Brady to this walk on the beach with this girl,' and she was like, 'Oh my gosh I have a King Charles Cavalier too.'

"I'm like, 'Money, perfect, amazing.' "

This comes after Charlie dropped a new single, 'That's Hilarious', in March, and admitted the tune was inspired by the "worst year of his life", following a tough break-up in 2019.

He said: "It just rears its ugly head every time - sorry - every time that I hear it I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well, because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f****** worst year of my life."