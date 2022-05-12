Kourtney Kardashian cried after breaking engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian "hysterically cried" for "hours" after breaking her engagement ring.

The 43-year-old star - who got engaged to Travis Barker in October - was horrified when she accidentally stepped on her $1 million diamond sparkler after taking it off her hand for safekeeping while she was doing chores at home.

In a scene from the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, asked her why she wasn't wearing her ring.

She replied: “It’s actually getting fixed...

"It's probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life. I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me.

“I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.'”

The Blink-182 drummer took the news in his stride with Kourtney praising him for having "handled it the best".

She said: “It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown. I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?”

The Poosh founder - who has children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with former partner Scott Disick - felt even worse about the accident because Travis had helped design the ring himself.

She said: “Travis picked it out, he designed it, he looked at so many stones and this was me in a stone and I thought that was really special."

Jewellery designer Lorraine Schwarz previously revealed the 46-year-old rocker had had a "really big" hand in helping design his fiancee's ring, which features an oval-cut stone on a pave diamond band.

She previously said: "It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it.

"He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy."

