Hayden Panettiere is returning to the 'Scream' franchise.

The 32-year-old actress played Kirby Reed, the best friend of Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts), in 2011's 'Scream 4' and she now looks set to return for the sixth movie in the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Panettiere has closed a deal to reprise the role in the motion picture.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are set to return for 'Scream 6'.

The quartet - who appeared in this year's revival of the classic horror franchise - will be back to play Tara, Sam, Mindy and Chad respectively, with the film set to be released on March 31, 2023.

The movie will see the four survivors of the most recent Ghostface killings flee Woodsboro as they look to start a new chapter in their lives.

Directors Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) will be back for the sequel, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay.

The news comes after Courteney Cox previously confirmed she will be back as reporter Gale Weathers.

Speaking in March, she said: "I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it...

"I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything."

She quipped: "Let me tell you the killer!"

The sixth movie was announced earlier this year by Paramount and Spyglass, who said: "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film.

"We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie and Guy and Project X [Entertainment] have in store for our Woodsboro family."