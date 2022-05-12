Fashionistas everywhere in the late 1990s will remember a flip phone as the ultimate must-have accessory – and with recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, they’ll be what every influencer’s got in their bag this summer.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (RRP £949) comes in a range of cool colours – green, cream, phantom black and, our favourite, lavender – and its clamshell style is an instant talking point. It’s nice to be able to throw the device into a bag (whatever the size!) without worrying about the screen getting scratched and the outer preview screen means there’s no need to have to keep folding and unfolding to check out your notifications.

The phone’s real strong point is its photo-taking potential. There’s a pair of 12MP cameras on the cover – one of which is an ultrawide unit – while there’s also 10MP selfie camera in the centre when the device is unfolded. Portrait, panorama and night mode all do what you’d expect, with great quality, though you do need to keep very still for the latter feature to work as well as you want. And if it’s not a real meal out for you without taking and sharing pictures of your dinner, check out Food mode for prime foodie photos.

The phone’s folding nature is a great bonus for capturing that perfect shot – leave it open at 90 degrees, raise your hand to the screen and, after three seconds, it’ll take your picture. This cleverly means you’ve got your group and your background detail in the photo without having to contort into weird angles to have your longest-armed friend take the picture and still miss out the location behind you.

This works with both the selfie camera or the main rear camera – the cover screen boasts a live preview so you can see the shot before it takes.

Budding social media stars will also love this hands-free method of taking video too. The footage quality is crystal clear and there’s an option to record in 4KUHD at 30 and 60 fps fully stabilised, with regular 1080p and 30fps shooting modes available too. Users can also record approximately 0.5 seconds of video captured at 480 fps and digitally enhance the video to 960 fps with approximately 16 seconds of playback. Playback time can be edited in Super Slow-mo player and there’s also regular Slow-Mo and Hyperlapse features too. Director’s View and Dual Recording are also great features – not only can you film what you’re up to, but you can also capture your own reactions at the same time – ideal for when you’re springing a surprise on someone.

The slim device has IPX8-rated waterproofing so can survive being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes up to a depth of 1.5m, and it’s got added durability thanks to a protective film applied to the inner screen, which has made it more scratch resistant, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover screen. The metal frame and hinge have been built with Armour Aluminium, which the manufacturers claim make it 10% more durable than the previous model.

The one downside to the phone is its battery doesn’t last as long as other devices, though you should still get a good day of usage before it runs dry, depending on network environment and how and when you’re using it.

Overall, Samsung have finally produced a desirable folding smartphone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and the stylish device will appeal to gadget-lovers and social media lovers alike.

For further information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, visit https://www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g/buy/