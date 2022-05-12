‚Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ und ‚Euphoria‘ führen die Nominierungen bei den MTV Movie TV Awards an.
Der letzte Film der von Tom Holland geführten Trilogie – zu der Gastauftritte der früheren Titelträger Tobey Maguire und Andrew Garfield gehörten – führt die Liste der Nominierten in der Filmsektion mit sieben möglichen Awards an, darunter Best Film und Best Hero. Zendaya ist darin als Spider-Mans MJ zu sehen. Das HBO-Teenie-Drama ‚Euphoria‘ – das Zendayas Charakter Rue und ihren Highschool-Freunden folgt, die von Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer und Maude Apatow gespielt werden – dominiert die TV-Hälfte, nachdem es für sechs Auszeichnungen nominiert wurde, darunter Best Show und Best Fight für den viel gememeten Smackdown zwischen Maddy und Cassie im Staffelfinale.
An anderer Stelle im Unscripted-Bereich ist ‚RuPaul's Drag Race‘ mit vier Nominierungen führend, darunter Best Unscripted Series. Weitere Anwärter auf die begehrte Auszeichnung sind ‚The D'Amelio Show‘, ‚Teen Mom: Family Reunion‘ und ‚The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip‘.
Die bahnbrechende achtteilige Serie ‚The Beatles: Get Back‘ unter der Regie von Peter Jackson ist in der neuen Kategorie Best Music Documentary nominiert, ebenso wie ‚Oasis Knebworth 1996‘, ‚Janet Jackson‘, ‚Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy‘ und ‚Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)‘. In den Filmkategorien hat ‚The Batman‘ mit Robert Pattinson und Zoe Kravitz in den Hauptrollen vier Nominireungen erhalten, darunter Best Performance für Robert. Das Remake von ‚Dune‘ mit Timothee Chalamet in der Hauptrolle wurde ebenfalls nominiert.
Die Movie TV Awards werden nach deutscher Zeit am 6. Juni um 2 Uhr nachts im Barker Hangar in Los Angeles verliehen. Die Veranstaltung hat noch keinen Gastgeber angekündigt. Fans können für die Auszeichnungen abstimmen. Die Fanabstimmung für die Awards ist jetzt bei vote.mtv.com geöffnet und wird bis zum 18. Mai bleiben.
Movie TV Awards: Scripted Nominierungen
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga
House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson
The Batman
Sandra Bullock
The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet
Dune
Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout
Kelly Reilly
Yellowstone
Lily James
Pam Tommy
Sydney Sweeney
Euphoria
Zendaya
Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig
No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac
Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow
Simu Liu
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell
The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe
The Lost City
James Jude Courtney
Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti
You
Willem Dafoe
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer Dominic Fike
Euphoria
Lily Collins Lucien Laviscount
Emily in Paris
Poopies the snake
Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz
The Batman
Tom Holland Zendaya
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso
John Cena
Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville
Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter
Hacks
Ryan Reynolds
Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim
Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder
Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon
Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino
Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows
Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy
Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude
Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle
Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega
Scream
Kyle Richards
Halloween Kills
Mia Goth
X
Millicent Simmonds
A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink
Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki
Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up”
Ariana Grande Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star”
Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)”
Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Encanto Cast / Encanto
Movie TV Awards: Unscripted nominations
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR
Chris “CT” Tamburello
The Challenge
Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House
Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile Serena Pitt
Bachelor in Paradise
Loren Alexei Brovarnik
Loren Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez Kaycee Clark
The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies
Tom Sandoval Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules
Yandy Mendeecees - Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God
Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
RuPaul
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch
Benito Skinner
Caleb Hearon
Khaby Lame
Megan Stalter
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight -The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbar - Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel -
The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton
Cooking with Paris Paris in Love
Sher
Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Janet Jackson
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back