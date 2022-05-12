‚Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ und ‚Euphoria‘ führen die Nominierungen bei den MTV Movie TV Awards an.

Der letzte Film der von Tom Holland geführten Trilogie – zu der Gastauftritte der früheren Titelträger Tobey Maguire und Andrew Garfield gehörten – führt die Liste der Nominierten in der Filmsektion mit sieben möglichen Awards an, darunter Best Film und Best Hero. Zendaya ist darin als Spider-Mans MJ zu sehen. Das HBO-Teenie-Drama ‚Euphoria‘ – das Zendayas Charakter Rue und ihren Highschool-Freunden folgt, die von Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer und Maude Apatow gespielt werden – dominiert die TV-Hälfte, nachdem es für sechs Auszeichnungen nominiert wurde, darunter Best Show und Best Fight für den viel gememeten Smackdown zwischen Maddy und Cassie im Staffelfinale.

An anderer Stelle im Unscripted-Bereich ist ‚RuPaul's Drag Race‘ mit vier Nominierungen führend, darunter Best Unscripted Series. Weitere Anwärter auf die begehrte Auszeichnung sind ‚The D'Amelio Show‘, ‚Teen Mom: Family Reunion‘ und ‚The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip‘.

Die bahnbrechende achtteilige Serie ‚The Beatles: Get Back‘ unter der Regie von Peter Jackson ist in der neuen Kategorie Best Music Documentary nominiert, ebenso wie ‚Oasis Knebworth 1996‘, ‚Janet Jackson‘, ‚Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy‘ und ‚Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)‘. In den Filmkategorien hat ‚The Batman‘ mit Robert Pattinson und Zoe Kravitz in den Hauptrollen vier Nominireungen erhalten, darunter Best Performance für Robert. Das Remake von ‚Dune‘ mit Timothee Chalamet in der Hauptrolle wurde ebenfalls nominiert.

Die Movie TV Awards werden nach deutscher Zeit am 6. Juni um 2 Uhr nachts im Barker Hangar in Los Angeles verliehen. Die Veranstaltung hat noch keinen Gastgeber angekündigt. Fans können für die Auszeichnungen abstimmen. Die Fanabstimmung für die Awards ist jetzt bei vote.mtv.com geöffnet und wird bis zum 18. Mai bleiben.

Movie TV Awards: Scripted Nominierungen

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga

House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson

The Batman

Sandra Bullock

The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet

Dune

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

Kelly Reilly

Yellowstone

Lily James

Pam Tommy

Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria

Zendaya

Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig

No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac

Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow

Simu Liu

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell

The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe

The Lost City

James Jude Courtney

Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti

You

Willem Dafoe

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer Dominic Fike

Euphoria

Lily Collins Lucien Laviscount

Emily in Paris

Poopies the snake

Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz

The Batman

Tom Holland Zendaya

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso

John Cena

Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville

Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter

Hacks

Ryan Reynolds

Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim

Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder

Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon

Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino

Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows

Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy

Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude

Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega

Scream

Kyle Richards

Halloween Kills

Mia Goth

X

Millicent Simmonds

A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink

Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up”

Ariana Grande Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star”

Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)”

Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Encanto Cast / Encanto

Movie TV Awards: Unscripted nominations

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello

The Challenge

Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House

Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile Serena Pitt

Bachelor in Paradise

Loren Alexei Brovarnik

Loren Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez Kaycee Clark

The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies

Tom Sandoval Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules

Yandy Mendeecees - Love Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God

Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay

MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek

Ridiculousness

RuPaul

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight -The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbar - Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel -

The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton

Cooking with Paris Paris in Love

Sher

Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back