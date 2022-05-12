Kendrick Lamar has seemingly revealed the birth of his second child.

The 34-year-old rapper - who welcomed a daughter into the world with fiancee Whitney Alford in July 2019 - has unveiled the cover art for upcoming album 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers' and appears to have dropped some more exciting news.

The artwork shared on Instagram shows the rapper holding his daughter with a roped crown of thorns around his head, while his partner Whitney can be seen cradling a newborn on the bed.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the couple - who hadn't publicly announced they were expecting another child - have indeed welcomed their second baby into the world.

In the video for new single 'The Heart Part 5', Lamar refers to his "kids" and his "wife", suggesting his partner has given birth and that they may have even tied the knot.

The 'Money Trees' star recently used his Oklahoma website (oklama.com) to announce that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Damn’ will drop on May 13.

Kendrick shared the news for the hotly-anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labelling it his “final TDE album”, referring to the label Top Dawg Entertainment.

At the time, the page read: “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Oklama."

He recently appeared to suggest his comeback album comes as a double-disc.

A new image was uploaded to the rapper's website and suggested ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’ is split into two halves, as one CD is marked up 'MORALE' and the other 'STEPPERS'.

As well as the two discs, a book with the same name as the album and Kendrick's name as the author is being held in the snap, hinting the rapper may have penned a tome to accompany the LP.