Google wants to build the 'proactive home' with Matter.

The search engine and tech giant announced the home system - initially known as formerly Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) - back in 2019 and with the software set to launch across Google Home users in 2022, the company have promised that families will be able to control their home in a "proactive way" upon the launch of the Alexa rival.

Google boss Michele Turner told the Verge: "our long-term goal is to build out what we call the proactive home. Instead of having a whole bunch of connected devices, how do we build that truly proactive home that works for the benefit of users? ... Matter is going to be absolutely foundational to that.

"The proactive home is really that intelligence layer, whether it’s being able to predict that I’m going upstairs, it’s 10 at night, and I always go into my bedroom at that time, so turn on the lights for me; or, I’m watching TV, it’s 9:30PM, the kids are in bed, and I get a notification on my phone that the lights just went on in the kid’s bedroom. Is somebody sick? Are they watching YouTube? Being able to do anomaly detection. Now, Matter doesn’t do that. But it’s foundational to be able to enable the rest of that. Because if that core foundation of the home — of the smart home — isn’t solid, the rest of it just doesn’t work!"

The Google boss went on to explain as well that while a lot of their users live with those who use Apple phones, that is an issue that is impossible to get round at the moment,

She added: "Then, I think interoperability for users is going to be a big piece. As much as we love having everybody using the Google Assistant, the reality is people have iPhones and Android phones in their homes. Some of them want to use HomeKit. We just don’t have that kind of compatibility today for users. And I think that’s hard. Being able to have multi-admin really work well between these ecosystems is going to be a big benefit for users."