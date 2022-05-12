Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has insisted helping working mothers with childcare is "imperative" for business.

The former 'Suits' actress - who has Archie, three, and 11-month-old Lili with husband Prince Harry - and her Archewell Foundation have joined Marshall Plans for Moms in announcing a National Business Coalition for Child Care, with the aim of expanding support for workers and to centre mothers in the US' economic recovery by advocating for policies which help them.

She said in a statement: "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much.

"This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty.

"As it's been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child.

"Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

At Christmas, Marshall Plan for Moms was one of the organisations that received a donation from the royal couple's Archewell Foundation.

The couple said in their holiday card: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

And last October, the 40-year-old duchess sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in order to advocate for paid parental leave in the US.

Meghan highlighted the issues many new parents face and how some were "exacerbated" by the coronavirus pandemic.

She noted: "The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."

Meghan urged the politicians to support President Joe Biden's proposal of giving parents 12 weeks of paid leave.

She wrote: "This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it's something we all seem to agree on. At a point when everything feels so divisive, let this be a shared goal that unites us.

"So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost."