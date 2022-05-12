Parents pass on smartphone addiction to their children

© BANG Media International

Tags

Parents are passing on their smartphone addiction to their kids.

Researchers claim that adults are guilty of phubbing - ignoring somebody in favour of their phone - and damaging their relationship with their children as a result.

When parents were unable to put down the devices, phone addiction was also shown to be much higher in teenagers.

The study, conducted by a public health team at China's Lanzhou and Shenzhen Universities, tracked smartphone use among almost 10,000 teenagers and found a clear correlation between them and their parents.

Dr. Yanni Wang, writing in the Journal of Affective Disorders, said: "Adolescents had a higher tendency toward addiction when their parents excessively used smartphones.

"Overuse has become a social issue for adolescents, affecting personal lives and academic achievements. It can have debilitating effects on physical and mental health, causing fatigue, indigestion problems, sleep disturbance, depression, anxiety and impulsiveness."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend