Rosamund Pike is to star in Emerald Fennell's new film.

The 43-year-old actress has been tapped to lead the cast of the Oscar winner's second feature film following the success of her debut effort 'Promising Young Woman'.

Few details are known about the new project, but insiders have told Deadline that it will be titled 'Saltburn' and is about an aristocratic English family.

Fennell is familiar with the world after portraying Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series 'The Crown'.

Filming on the project is due to start later this year.

The filmmaker won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman' and was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

Meanwhile, Rosamund has also landed the lead role in 'Rich Flu'.

The upcoming movie is being directed by the Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and tells the story of how a deadly disease begins killing off wealthy people.

The flick sees a mysterious disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on.

As it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, the world descends into panic as the human race attempts to flood the market with assets that are no longer wanted.

Gaztelu-Urrutia said: "'Rich Flu' is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of glorious self-indulgence.

"Only an artist with the bravery and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life."