'Apex Legends Mobile' is launching on iOS and Android next week.

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed its free-to-play battle royale shooter is coming to mobile devices iminently, alongside a new cinematic launch trailer.

The game will be available on May 17, with players who pre-register able to unlock exclusive rewards.

Although the mobile version will be close to the same title players are used to, game director Chad Grenier has teased a few changes.

He said: "'Apex Legends Mobile' is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.

"It's a new version of 'Apex Legends', but it's true to the original."

Meanwhile, the new version will give players the chance to get new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables - but as ever, there will be no offer of paid items giving players an advantage.

The mobile port won't be able to support cross-play with the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch editions.

