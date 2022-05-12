Paris Hilton claims she was subjected to "internal exams" from male staff in the middle of the night when she was at school.

The 41-year-old socialite previously alleged she was subjected to "verbal, physical, emotional and psychological" torture whilst a student at Provo Canyon - a psychiatric youth residential facility - in Utah and she's now claimed male staff used to watch while she underwent gynecological exams under the guise of being checked for contraband.

In an op-ed for USA Today newspaper, Paris - who was sent to the school when she was 16 - wrote: “On my first day, I was forced to remove all my clothes, squat and cough, and submit to a gynecological exam – all watched closely by male staff.

“Although it was an extremely uncomfortable experience, I was led to believe it was a legitimate, routine check for contraband.

"But what I couldn’t understand as a 16-year-old girl was why that internal exam would be done to me frequently during my time at Provo and only during the middle of the night.”

Paris claimed many of the searches would take place while she was "sleep-deprived and heavily medicated", and if she tried to resist, she would be threatened with "solitary confinement".

She continued: "I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs and submit to gynecological exams. I remember crying while they held me down. I kept saying, 'No!' and asking, 'Why?' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs.'

"Obs – short for observation – was solitary confinement in a tiny cinderblock room with nothing but a drain and a roll of toilet paper. The room was freezing cold, and I was almost naked. I paced until I couldn’t stand up anymore. Then I huddled on the floor and rocked back and forth, forcing myself to think about the life I would create for myself after I got out."

Paris - who has been campaigning for legislation surrounding the treatment of young people at residential treatment centres - and her fellow student were accused of "making up" the things they were subjected to and it's only now she fully appreciates what allegedly happened to her.

She said: "So many kids around me were just gone. No hope. No light. This was especially true for girls who got dragged to those sham medical exams and the ones whom adult male staff leered at as we showered.

"If we tried to protest or question anything, they said it was a bad dream. They told us to stop making things up. But looking back on these experiences as an adult woman, I can recognise these exams for what they were: the sexual assault of children.

"That experience, and the physical, emotional, and sexual abuse I suffered, led to years of trauma-induced insomnia and complex post-traumatic stress disorder that I and countless other survivors of institutional child abuse have struggled with for years."