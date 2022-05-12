Activision has announced 'Project Aurora' as the codename for its upcoming 'Call of Duty' mobile game.

The studio revealed the highly anticipated battle royale title is in the alpha stage of its development, and a limited number of players have now been directly invited by the company to test it out.

In a blog post, Activision said: "You may have heard whispers about Project Aurora already in the depths of Reddit or through speculation on YouTube, but we haven’t officially revealed anything yet.

"The game is still in development, and we are in the midst of our first gameplay test in the Project Aurora Closed Alpha.

"The Closed Alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online."

The studio explained that the goal for the new game is to "bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality Battle Royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play".

They also addressed a number of questions from fans, noting that the content in the game isn't final and "is subject to change", with the focus of the closed test being on gameplay mechanics.

In terms of a release date, they added: "Trust us, we couldn’t be more excited about bringing this exciting experience to mobile gamers around the world, but we haven't officially announced even the name yet and don’t have a release date to share at this time.

"We will have many updates and posts before then and we will eagerly share the release date once it is finalised."