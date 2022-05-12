Sam Ryder "absolutely believes" in aliens.

The 32-year-old singer - who shot to fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to represent the UK with his intergalactic song 'Space Man' at The Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday (14.05.22) - has now confessed he really believes there is life on other planets.

He said: "I absolutely believe in aliens. If you don't then you haven't been using your imagination enough. I do believe there is life on other planets. The mind boggles as to what they would look like but the kid in me likes to think they look like E.T!"

The 'Tiny Riot' hitmaker admitted he had always "desperately wanted" to spot a UFO before managing to see a "weird object" in the sky in Hawaii.

He told The Daily Star newspaper's HotTV Column: "I desperately wanted to see a UFO and then I saw a weird moving object in the skies in Hawaii which made it even more cool. Apparently, there are a lot of UFO sightings around there."

Sam has always wanted to go into space and since meeting astronaut Andre Kuipers - who was blasted up into the solar system back in 2004 - he now believes space travel will "definitely soon be possible" for everybody.

He added: "Since I was a kid, I've wanted to be an astronaut. I wouldn't be nervous. I've just met the astronaut Andre Kuipers and he was talking about how it will definteily soon be possible for us all [to go up into space] soon."

'The Eurovision Song Contest' will air from 8pm on BBC One on Saturday (14.05.22), with Graham Norton as host.