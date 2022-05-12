Bryce Dallas Howard wants to make a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 41-year-old star has directed episodes of the spin-offs 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett' and revealed that she would be tempted to helm the sci-fi blockbuster if she was asked.

Speaking to io9, Bryce said: "Oh, my goodness. I think it would take someone asking me."

The 'Jurassic World' star admits that she felt privileged to be given the chance to direct in the 'Star Wars' universe and gushed about producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Bryce said: "I mean, I absolutely loved that. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been incredibly inclusive since the beginning. And so it's something that they had been talked about doing. And it was just so... it was great. I love 'Mando'."

The legendary sci-fi franchise is in Bryce's blood after her father Ron Howard directed the movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Bryce explained how she learnt from her dad on the production – which centres on the life of a young Han Solo before he teamed up with Luke Skywalker in the main series – and described it as a "hell of a movie".

She said: "My dad was so privileged to be a part of this project, and I was so lucky because I got to actually go and watch him on the set and shadow him and learn from him. I can't remember the last time I saw him having this much fun, and this is a dude who has a lot of fun on a movie set.

"The crew, the cast, the story, I mean, this is an awesome movie. I've seen it many times, so I definitely can vouch for it. Not like anyone needs me to vouch for it. I'm just saying, it's a hell of a movie. It's so good."