Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton.

The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.

She told CBS News: “I wasn’t prepared for that. I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt.

“I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.”

Miranda - who married policeman Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019 after just a few months of dating - has "grown up" a lot since her divorce.

She added: “I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are.

"I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me because I feel at peace with myself.”

The 'If I Was A Cowboy' singer marked her third wedding anniversary to Brendan in February and they marked the occasion by taking a vacation.

Sharing photos from the break, Miranda wrote on Instagram: "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine #3years."

The pair confirmed they had tied the knot with a series of romantic shots of the special occasion on Valentine's Day 2019.

Miranda wrote at the tie: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)"

In the photos, Miranda and Brendan were seen wearing their wedding-day outfits as they shared a warm embrace.