Charli XCX has confirmed her relationship with The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

The 'Used To Know Me' hitmaker is enjoying a sun soaked break before the European leg of her 'Crash' world tour with her beau, and she shared some snaps of them together alongside other photos from her trip.

She wrote on Instagram: "a ~ delicious ~ week ~ off ~ (sic)"

In one picture, the musician can be seen beaming as he stands next to a painting of flowers, trees, cocktail glasses and a river, while another snap shows him standing in a forest under a clear blue sky.

She also shared a playful selfie of them both in the car, along with other photos of her on her own, including a topless shot in an outdoor pool and a racy snap revealing black bikini bottoms with the words "Holy Spirit" on the front.

The couple first met while working on a track called 'Spinning' - which came out last spring - and they collaborated again on her album 'Crash', which dropped in March.

George co-wrote and produced the record's title track, and even played a role in the tracklisting by making sure she ended the LP with 'Twice'.

She previously said: "George Daniel, who is very good with tracklisting, simply said, ‘You’re an idiot if you don’t put this song last.' "

Last year, she teased that she was "forming a supergroup" with The 1975 and No Rome.

And back in August 2019, The 1975's frontman Matty Heal revealed to fans that he had sent a "beat" to 'Gone' singer Charli and shared that it's a "monster tune".

He tweeted at the time: "Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT.

A MONSTER TUNE!! I'm prolific but she's on some s*** @charli_xcx (sic)"

And when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matty said that he didn't know and added that No Rome and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song.

He replied: "Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced."