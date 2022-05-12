Ellen Barkin will testify at the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The defamation case is set to resume in Virginia on Monday (16.05.22) and the 'Animal Kingdom' star is scheduled to take the stand as part of Heard's defence.

Ellen was reportedly dating Depp during the making of 1998 film 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and she is expected to supply a testimony similar to the one she offered in the actor's failed defamation case against The Sun newspaper in Britain, when she reportedly claimed that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star "threw a wine bottle in her direction during a heated moment in a hotel room".

Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is also scheduled to testify next week.

The 'Aquaman' actress will finish her testimony when the trial resumes while Depp is also expected to return to the stand as a witness for the defence, after previously testifying on his own behalf for days about his turbulent relationship with his former wife.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post newspaper op-ed where she chronicled her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

Depp's lawyers argue that the actor is referenced in the piece- despite not being named – and claim it damaged his career and reputation.

Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit and claims Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling the allegations false.

The 'Pineapple Express' actress recently alleged that Depp's substance abuse led to him losing "control" of his bodily functions and meant he had to be "cleaned up" by his security team during her explosive testimony last week.

Heard said: "This awful thing would take over and you couldn’t see the Johnny I loved underneath it. And no one told him. No one was honest with him...

"He’d pass out in his own vomit. He’d lose control of his body, he’d lose control and everyone would clean up after him.

"This man lost control of his bowels and I cleaned up after him. His security cleaned up after him, changed his pants in front of me."