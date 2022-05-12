Adele has bought a new $58 million mansion in California.

The 'Hello' hitmaker shared a series of sweet snaps with her boyfriend Rich Paul this week, including one as they posed outside the huge eight-bedroom home holding up a set of keys.

The pair can be seen beaming in the picture outside the home, which is set on a three-acre estate and previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

The 18,586 sq ft home boasts 12 bathrooms and a long driveway to keep things private, while the Los Angeles Times reports that the sale price is an almost 50% discount from the 'Rocky' actor's original $110 million asking price.

He made his mark on the property, turning what was a Mediterranean style home into a more contemporary mansion.

The living spaces were given steel-framed windows and doors, while he also installed an art studio in the eight-car garage, and reportedly added a guesthouse to the estate.

The house itself features a movie theatre, gym, custom bar and cigar room, while the famous Beverley Hills neighbours include the likes of Justin Bieber and Denzel Washington.

Meanwhile, Adele - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - previously teased she could be planning to have another child.

Discussing her delayed Las Vegas residency, she said: "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!

"We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

"It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year."

she is keen to add to her brood but admitted motherhood has been exhausting.

She added: "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”