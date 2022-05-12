Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her daughter Ashley Judd has opened up about the late country star - who died aged 75 on April 30 - and admitted her family were "uncomfortable" about revealing certain information but they wanted to be in control of the flow of information about her death before the autopsy was released.

Appearing on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (12.05.22), she said: "She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm.

“So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

Ashley explained that she was chosen to represent the family to discuss her mother's passing, and shine a light on the importance of seeking help.

She added: "My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home.

“When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real, and it lies, it’s savage.”

She noted that her mother wasn't able to "hang on" despite her planned induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

She said: "Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers.

“That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

Meanwhile, Ashley also reflected on her mother's final day, and her own "trauma from discovering her".

She continued: "It was a mixed day. I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day.

"Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will'... I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.”