Dorit Kemsley says the thieves who broke into her house are still at large.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star admitted that she doesn’t “believe” that any of the individual’s who stole millions of dollars worth of her belongings have been caught by the cops while on 'Watch What Happens Live' with her co-star Kyle Richards on Wednesday night (11.05.22)

After being asked if any arrests had been made in connection the incident by Andy Cohen, the 45-year-old reality television personality told his talk show: “No, I don’t believe so.”

The incident - which took place in October as her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley and their seven-year-old son Jagger and five-year-old daughter Phoenix were at home - involved three unidentified men breaking into her Encino home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the premiere of season 12 of the Bravo reality show, the fashion designer recounted the harrowing moment of being held at gunpoint and “begging” for her life.

In her confessional, Dorit said: "Please, please. I have little babies. Please, I'm a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me."

She added: "I was begging and begging and the other guy's going, 'Just f***** kill her! Just f****** kill her!'"

While on the chat show, Dorit admitted to Andy that reliving the moment by watching the episode caused “resurfacing” of traumatic memories.

She said: "Obviously, it's a particularly difficult time because I'm reliving it, and there's a lot that's resurfacing. But, you know, I'll get through it. I know I will.”

Dorit added that she “grateful” her family came out “safe” after the ordeal, saying: "first and foremost, I'm so grateful that myself and my family are safe."

She also explained why she “hadn’t before” turned on the security alarm because of her small kids.

Dorit told the 53-year-old executive producer: "I have small children. They get up in the middle of the night, and usually come to my room. If I put the alarm on — and the reason why I don't, or hadn't before — is because they could drift downstairs and then the alarm would go off."

Dorit then repeated how “grateful” for how all turned out because it could have turned out differently.

She said: "I'm grateful that I was able to be level-headed because I look back and I think, 'My God, it could have gone a hundred different ways.'"