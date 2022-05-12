Michelle Williams wants to make a sequel to ‘The Greatest Showman’.

The 41-year-old actress says she would be involved in any follow-up to the 2017 movie musical -which along with Michelle starred Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - "in a heartbeat" as PT Barnum's wife Charity.

Michelle told Variety: “I would make another one of those in a heartbeat. I wish they’d make a sequel.”

The ‘Manchester By the Sea’ star loves that the blockbuster gave audiences “so much joy”.

Michelle said: “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing. I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”

She - who is mother to 16-year-old Matilda with her late ex Heath Ledger and an infant son Hart with her husband Thomas Kail - added: “I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity.”

On the other hand, Michelle - who recently shared that she was expecting a new addition to her brood - has “every intention” to carry on in darker projects, such as the ‘Venom’ series that stars Tom Hardy in the title role.

Michelle - who played Eddie Brock’s love interest Anne Weying in 2018’s ‘Venom’ and its 2021 sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ - said: “I have every intention of continuing with the series. I certainly hope they bring me back.”

The former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star admitted to pretending that an alien had possessed her body was “hard”.

Michelle said: “Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that’s hard.

“The stuff Tom [Hardy] does is really challenging. They’re big movies and he’s climbing a lot of mountains in them.”