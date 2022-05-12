Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones got a tattoo to honour her man.

The 24-year-old model got “Ye” inked onto her left wrist in tribute to the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper, who she has been romantically linked to for months now, according to photos shared by TMZ.

The tattoo reflects the Grammy winner’s new name - that he legally changed to in November last year - and comes after a getaway the couple took together to Japan.

It also comes after a period of heated drama between the 44-year-old beatmaker and his ex Kim Kardashian - the mother of his kids; North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - after she got together with ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson.

Kanye used his music video for the song ‘Eazy’ to take aim at the 28-year-old comedian - who also got a tattoo that read ‘my girl is a lawyer’ in honour of his love’s legal ambitions - by depicting a cartoon of him being buried alive.

Following this, the ‘Donda’ rapper was removed from Instagram for 24 hours after posting harassment targeted at Pete and host Trevor Noah in March.

At the time, a representative from their parent company Meta said: "Kanye's recent posts violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying."

Kanye’s ire for Trevor came after the ‘Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ host urged calm in the situation and to remember the priority was Kim’s wish no longer to be in a relationship with him.