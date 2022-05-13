Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget is “still my husband”.

The 42-year-old widow - who was married to the ‘Full House’ star from 2018 until his sudden death earlier this year, aged 65, while on tour - admits that they now have a “changed relationship” with the man nicknamed ‘America’s Dad’.

While on a panel about grief that also included Amanda Kloots - who lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 complications when he was 41 - Kelly said: "It's like, he's still my husband. "It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

She added to the 40-year-old talk show host that all people she has lost in her life are “still there” in her soul.

Kelly told Amanda: "You'll notice I still don't say the D-word [divorce] — I say 'the day everything happened.'"

She also said that she keeps mementos and photos of the stand-up comic “everywhere” in her new home.

Kelly said: "I mean, I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere.”

She also said how when Bob’s three daughters - Aubrey, 35, Jennifer, 29, and Lara, 32 with his ex Sherri Kramer - she told them not to “freak out”.

She said: "His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but yes, he's everywhere.

"And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you okay?'"

Kelly knows that Bob would be happy that she tries to “help them or support them” through their loss.

She said: "I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls. I'm not as focused on my own grief when I'm trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I'm doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I'm also at the same time being like, 'Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I'm trying to make them happy.'"